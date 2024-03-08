Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 199,227 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of PACCAR worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.96.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

