Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 26,836 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $38,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $140.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,554 shares of company stock valued at $21,000,983 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

