Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 51,393 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,393 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.29% of PTC worth $49,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PTC by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 548,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PTC by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $186.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

