Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,977 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.13% of Ashland worth $47,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 139.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 824,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ashland by 33.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,908,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,880,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $96.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $105.15.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.