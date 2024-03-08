Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 841,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,276 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $41,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

