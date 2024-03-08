Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,856 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

