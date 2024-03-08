Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

Scor Price Performance

Scor stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

