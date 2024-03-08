Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,124.01 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,152.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,754.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,637.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

