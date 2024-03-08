Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,284 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 736.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 206,784 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,099. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.05. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.