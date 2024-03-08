Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX opened at $91.59 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

