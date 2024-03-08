Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 11,977 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

