Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

