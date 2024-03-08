Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1,263.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $154.19 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.