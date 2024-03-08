Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 2.6 %

Cummins stock opened at $266.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.21. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $276.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.