Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cummins Trading Down 2.6 %
Cummins stock opened at $266.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.21. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $276.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
