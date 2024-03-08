Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.90, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

