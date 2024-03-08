Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $189.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

