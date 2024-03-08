Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Trading Down 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.