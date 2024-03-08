Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,391 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

