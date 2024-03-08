Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.39 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $120.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

