Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 571.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.80, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

