Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in United Rentals by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $678.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

