Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.