Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 32.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

