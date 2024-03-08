Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

ITB opened at $110.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.