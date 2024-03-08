Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CAE by 678.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CAE stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. CAE had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

