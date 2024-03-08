Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $774,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $106.82 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.20.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

