Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 322 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.