Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 33,791 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $3,297,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

