Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 71,619 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,619 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Newmont by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Newmont by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,470,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,090.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 253,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 232,634 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 61.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $33.90 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

