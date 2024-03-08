Scotiabank Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$5.85

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

CEU opened at C$4.76 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.77.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.