Scotiabank Boosts Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target to $13.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $16.43 on Monday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,175,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after buying an additional 424,544 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 35,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,467,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,985,000 after purchasing an additional 251,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

