Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 811,351 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 264,422 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $35,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

SEA Stock Up 0.3 %

SE opened at $59.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.