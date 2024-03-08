SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

