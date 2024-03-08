SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.75 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.