Sei Investments Co. Acquires 55,021 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.56% of Albany International worth $42,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $96.11 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

