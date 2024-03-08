Sei Investments Co. Buys 27,353 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $40,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,948,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $16,411,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51.3% during the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 27.9% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

