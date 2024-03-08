Sei Investments Co. Buys 81,580 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Ryan Specialty worth $41,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,079,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,090,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

