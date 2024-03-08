Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,748 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

