Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.57% of Oshkosh worth $35,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,053,000 after buying an additional 185,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,458,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $114.08 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

