Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Jabil worth $44,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jabil by 93.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $125.79. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

