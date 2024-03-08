Sei Investments Co. Has $35.99 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $357.64 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $359.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average is $298.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

