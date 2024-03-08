Sei Investments Co. Has $36.81 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 237.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PNC stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

