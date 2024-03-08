Sei Investments Co. Has $38.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $86.07 and a one year high of $166.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

