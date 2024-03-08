Sei Investments Co. Has $40.32 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Align Technology worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $310.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.87 and its 200 day moving average is $274.24. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

