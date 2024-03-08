Sei Investments Co. Has $40.98 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Kimco Realty worth $40,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $19.36 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.