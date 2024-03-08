Sei Investments Co. Has $42.05 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 68,535 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.09% of Cabot worth $42,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,384,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after buying an additional 56,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CBT opened at $87.93 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

