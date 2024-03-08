Sei Investments Co. Has $652.04 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $652,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $134.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

