Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,219 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.95% of FirstCash worth $42,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FirstCash by 249.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,428 shares of company stock worth $29,723,144. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

