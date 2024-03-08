Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $36,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $723.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $622.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.