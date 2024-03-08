Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,949 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $41,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $206.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

